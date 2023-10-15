Hamas soldiers has thorough maps of Israeli targets

(MENAFN) In a significant revelation, a newspaper reported on Thursday that Hamas militants involved in the massive surprise attack on southern Israel last weekend possessed meticulously detailed maps of their intended targets. This information was gleaned from an analysis of document samples retrieved from the bodies of the Hamas fighters. These documents not only underscore the level of sophistication in the planning of the raids but also raise concerning indications that civilian populations were included in the targets.



Among the recovered documents was a set pertaining to the Jewish communal settlement of Mefalsim. It included aerial imagery, made note of the community's reliance on a volunteer defense force, and forewarned that Israeli troops could potentially arrive within a matter of minutes. The battle order outlined a strategy allocating two squads of five individuals, each led by a commander, to storm Mefalsim and seize hostages. While Israeli guards successfully repelled the militants at this specific location, similar settlements faced successful raids by the attackers.



These documents further contained photographs detailing tanks and armored vehicles utilized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), along with strategies on how to counter them. The newspaper inferred from the manuals that Hamas fighters may have lacked extensive experience in engaging in such encounters. Additionally, it suggested that the leadership of Hamas anticipated encountering greater resistance from the Israeli forces than was actually encountered during the attacks.



This report sheds light on the extensive preparation and tactical planning that underpinned Hamas' surprise attack. The possession of such detailed maps and operational documents signifies a level of strategic sophistication that demands careful scrutiny. Moreover, the revelation of potential intentions to target civilian populations raises serious humanitarian concerns and highlights the gravity of the situation. The recovered documents provide valuable insight into the dynamics of this conflict and the strategies employed by Hamas in its operations.





