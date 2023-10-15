Biden stresses necessity to protect Palestinian civilians, give them humanitarian help

(MENAFN) On Saturday, US President Joe Biden emphasized the necessity to protect Palestinian civilians and provide them with humanitarian assistance during separate phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. These discussions occurred as Israel was approaching the final stages of its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.



The evacuation of over one million civilians in this densely populated area occurred with little notice, raising concerns about the potential for a humanitarian crisis. Notably, twenty-two hospitals were among the locations given evacuation orders. The World Health Organization expressed that Israel's ultimatum could effectively become a death sentence for those in need of medical care.



Gaza has been experiencing critical shortages of essential supplies, including food, water, and fuel, as access has been cut off. The United States stated that it is collaborating with regional partners to establish a humanitarian corridor aimed at delivering relief supplies to the 2.4 million residents of the Gaza Strip.



“President Biden affirmed his support for all efforts to protect civilians,” This information was relayed in a statement from the White House, summarizing the contents of Biden's conversation with Netanyahu.



“President Biden discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu US co-ordination with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and others in the region to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food, and medical care.”



During a separate conversation with Mr. Abbas, Mr. Biden condemned the lethal Hamas attack on Israel that occurred last week, and he conveyed that “Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination.”

MENAFN15102023000045015682ID1107242515