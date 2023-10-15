EU issues defining choice to Turkey

(MENAFN) In a significant address at an event in Brussels, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas delivered a pointed ultimatum to Turkey, emphasizing the need for a decisive stance amidst the recent surge in violence between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza. Schinas emphasized that all 27 European Union member states unequivocally supported Israel's right to self-defense and condemned acts of terrorism, particularly in light of a recent lethal attack by Hamas.



Schinas's message to Turkey was clear and direct, presenting the country with a pivotal choice that would shape its geopolitical alignment. He called upon Turkey to make a definitive decision regarding its allegiance, asserting that there could be no middle ground or neutrality in this critical juncture. The official underscored that Turkey must opt to align itself either with the European Union, NATO, and the shared values of the West, or alternatively, with Moscow, Tehran, and entities such as Hamas and Hezbollah. Schinas emphasized that the answer must be unambiguous, leaving no room for ambiguity.



While the vice president did not delineate specific actions that Ankara should take to demonstrate its allegiance to the West, his remarks followed closely on the heels of a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wherein he expressed his government's readiness to facilitate peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians. Erdogan's statement suggests a willingness to engage in diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict, potentially signaling a move towards a more collaborative approach within the region.



This ultimatum from the European Union reflects the mounting geopolitical tensions and the evolving alliances in the broader Middle East. It also highlights the increasing scrutiny placed on Turkey's role and alignment in regional conflicts. The choice presented by Schinas encapsulates the critical decision-making faced by Turkey as it navigates complex geopolitical dynamics, ultimately influencing its position in the global arena.



