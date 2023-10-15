The Largest Medical Event In Saudi Arabia Returns With Bigger Surprises

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Global Health Exhibition brings together Health specialists
Global Health Exhibition will be held in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, hosting 250+ exhibitors coming in from 15+ countries and 8 product categories, to bring Saudi and global healthcare communities together to connect, network, and do business.
This year, the exhibition will take place from 29 to 31 October at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference center (RFECC). Hosting 8 conferences including Future of Clinical Labs, Quality Healthcare, Future of Radiology, and more. These tracks will cater to more than 3,000+ healthcare clinicians and professionals.
