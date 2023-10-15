Schneider Electric Drives Regional Efforts Toward Data Center Sustainability At GITEX Global

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Global and regional leadership to convene at GITEX to explore energy-efficient technologies. Under its key theme of 'Sustainability in Action', Schneider Electric will introduce connected, efficient and resilient IT infrastructure solutions.

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is unveiling energy-efficient solutions to tackle data center challenges for artificial intelligence workloads in addition to a host of energy-efficient technologies at GITEX Global to be held from October 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will showcase solutions aligned with its three-step approach: 'Strategize, Digitize, and Decarbonize,' emphasizing a comprehensive path to decarbonization.

“Combining digital transformation, energy efficiency, and AI integration is our strategy for a sustainable future in the region. GITEX Global serves as an enabler to demonstrate these solutions to industry leaders and customers. This year, we are excited to shine a spotlight on Schneider Electric's continuous efforts and initiatives in the region to advance innovation, digitalization, operational efficiency, and harness the potential of AI like never before,” said Mouna Essa-Egh, MEA Vice President for Secure Power, Schneider Electric.

Over the five-day tech conference, a host of Schneider Electric industry and tech experts will be available to guide customers and visitors on tailored-made and sustainable solutions to create a solid foundation for Datacenters, Buildings and Industries of the Future.

GITEX Global visitors can also stop by the dedicated 'Partner Experience Zone' at Schneider Electric's stand in Hall 5, booth 40, where AVEVA, Stratus, SEMEA, Cisco and Dell will be featured along with their integrated solutions.

At GITEX Global, Schneider Electric's global and regional leadership will convene for an exclusive media roundtable discussion on October 18 to highlight the impact of digital transformation on data centers in the Middle East and Africa; the role of Electricity 4.0 and how it is forging a path for sustainable data centers.

According to the International Energy Agency, data centers and data transmission networks account for nearly 1% of energy-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which contribute to rising global temperatures and climate change. To reach net zero by 2050, emissions must be cut in half by 2030.

The roundtable will also host the official Middle East launch of Schneider Electric's latest SmartUPS Ultra, designed to drive more power, more space and more equipment at the edge. Schneider Electric's regional leadership will also participate in panel discussions to zoom in on the evolution of AI in the region and its impact on data centers in the telecom sector.