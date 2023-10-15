Israeli army asks for immediate evacuation of more than 1 million Palestinians

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an evacuation order, urging more than one million residents of Gaza City to leave their homes and seek refuge in the southern regions. The IDF characterized this directive as a "humanitarian step," emphasizing the paramount importance of personal safety. The evacuation message, disseminated via an official communication channel, notably did not specify a specific deadline, acknowledging that the process would necessitate some time. The IDF further conveyed that residents would only be allowed to return to Gaza City upon receiving a notification confirming its safety.



The United Nations Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Department of Safety and Security in Gaza (OCHA oPt) received notification just prior to midnight local time, revealing the extraordinary scope of the evacuation call. United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric issued a statement addressing multiple media outlets on Friday morning, underscoring the urgency of the situation. According to the notification, it was stipulated that the entire population residing north of Wadi Gaza should promptly relocate to the southern regions of Gaza within the next 24 hours.



This unprecedented call for mass evacuation has generated widespread concern regarding the well-being and safety of the affected population. It has prompted urgent discussions within the international community about the potential humanitarian implications of such a massive displacement. The directive underscores the profound impact of the ongoing conflict on civilian populations and highlights the complexities of managing and mitigating the associated risks. The global response to this situation will likely be a critical focal point in ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the evolving crisis in the region.



