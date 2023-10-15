Inflation in Saudi Arabia decreases to 1.7 percent on YoY

(MENAFN) Inflation in Saudi Arabia decreased to 1.7 percent on an annual basis in the last month, marking a decline from 2 percent in August and 2.3 percent in July, primarily driven by a decrease in food prices, according to government data.



Residential rents continued to be the major contributor to inflation in September, with a notable increase of 9.8 percent. This surge is reflective of the significant 19.8 percent rise in apartment rents, as reported by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) in its monthly report on Sunday.



Furthermore, the cost of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels saw an increase of 8.1 percent in September. Prices in the restaurant and hotel category also inched up by 2.5 percent, largely due to a rise in catering services costs, as per Gastat's monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) update.



“Prices for rents were the main driver of the inflation rate in September 2023 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket, with a weight of 21 per cent,” Gastat stated.

In September, the cost of education saw an increase of 1.8 percent, and recreation expenses went up by 1.2 percent.



Conversely, prices for furnishings, household equipment, and maintenance declined by 2.8 percent, primarily driven by a decrease in the cost of furniture, carpets, and other floor coverings.



Prices for clothing and footwear also decreased by 3.6 percent, mainly due to reduced prices for garments. Food and beverage prices experienced a slight decrease of 0.2 percent, primarily because of a 6.3 percent drop in vegetable prices.



Comparing prices with those of August 2022, the report noted that consumer prices remained relatively stable last month. Inflation in Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Arab world, has been consistently decreasing, starting at a rate of 3.4 percent in January.



This decline is attributed to the kingdom's implementation of structural and fiscal reforms, which have effectively managed to keep inflation in check, as confirmed by the International Monetary Fund in September.



Inflation has witnessed a surge worldwide, driven by escalating food and commodity prices, largely resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. On a global scale, inflation is expected to decrease from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.9 percent in 2023 and further down to 5.8 percent in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in their October assessment.



However, there have been slight revisions in these forecasts, with an upward adjustment of 0.1 percentage point for 2023 and a more substantial increase of 0.6 percentage point for 2024.



Saudi Arabia, which achieved the status of the fastest-growing major economy globally in the previous year, is now expected to experience a more modest growth rate of 0.8 percent in 2023. This is a downward revision from the earlier projection of 1.9 percent made in July. It follows an impressive 8.7 percent growth in 2022, as reported by the Washington-based lender.



MENAFN15102023000045015682ID1107242491