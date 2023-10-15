Hungary warns of interrupting EU entry discussions for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, has issued a warning that Budapest will obstruct the initiation of European Union accession talks for Ukraine.



This opposition is contingent upon Ukraine's persisting discrimination against the Hungarian ethnic minority residing in the western regions of the country. In his diplomatic message, Minister Szijjarto explicitly called for Ukraine to repeal several laws that are viewed by Budapest as restricting the rights and freedoms of the Hungarian community within Ukraine.



Szijjarto bemoaned that Kiev's actions had caused the percentage of lessons taught in Hungarian schools in their native language to decrease to as low as 20 percent recently. In an interview with a Russian news agency that was released on Saturday, he called the conditions in Ukraine "unacceptable" as well as "against European norms."



“For this reason, when a decision is being made on the start of negotiations over Ukraine’s accession, Hungary will not be able to give its consent until the Hungarians [in Ukraine] are given their rights back,” the minister clarified.



The ambassador claims that since 2015, the situation of the ethnic minority has been becoming worse and worse, with Kiev and Budapest engaged in a "permanent conflict." Hungary is only requesting that Ukraine grant the rights that the Hungarian community in the nation possessed eight years prior, as Szijjarto pointed out.

MENAFN15102023000045015839ID1107242490