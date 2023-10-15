GAVE Unveils Solutions To Unlock The Potential Of Real-World Assets Through Digital Finance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAVE Public Blockchain is proud to announce the launch of their solutions to unlock the potential of real-word assets (RWA) through digital finance.





In the digital age, the financial sector is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. As a frontrunner in this revolution, GAVE Public Blockchain is dedicated to seamlessly integrating Real-World Assets (RWA) with digital finance, opening new investment opportunities for investors.

Deep Integration of Real-World Assets (RWA) and Digital Finance: The Strategic Path of GAVE

With technological advancements and societal changes, digitization has permeated every sector, especially finance. Traditional financial models are being reshaped and infused with new life and vigor. In this process, RWA emerged, carrying immeasurable commercial value and vast investment potential.

Real-World Assets, often referred to as RWA, encompass physical and non-physical assets such as real estate, stocks, bonds, commodities, and other tangible or intangible assets. These assets have inherent value, but their liquidity and accessibility are often limited in traditional financial systems. Digital finance offers a solution, unlocking the potential value of these assets and transforming them into easily tradable and manageable digital assets. By 2030, it's estimated that the market size of RWA will surge to 160 trillion USD, marking the dawn of an era where Real-World Assets and the digital economy merge perfectly.

The King of RWA - US Treasury Bonds: The financial market is undoubtedly a vast ecosystem, encompassing a myriad of investment products and assets. Within this intricate ecosystem, one asset has stood the test of time and remains cherished by global investors - the US Treasury Bonds. Dubbed the "crown jewel of finance," US Treasury Bonds enjoy unparalleled prestige worldwide.

GAVE Public Blockchain and US Treasury Bonds

A Wise Choice: When GAVE was seeking the right RWA entry point, the unique values of US Treasury Bonds were evident. Choosing a globally recognized and robust asset undoubtedly attests to the platform's stability and credibility.

Global User Recognition and Support from Financial Giants. On GAVE, the digitization, and tokenization of US Treasury Bonds have garnered widespread attention and warm reception from users worldwide. This is not only due to the allure of US Treasury Bonds but also because GAVE offers a more straightforward and transparent trading and management method.

In finance, choosing the right partners is crucial. By aligning with US Treasury Bonds, GAVE has attracted many financial world titans. These giants provide GAVE with abundant resources and financial support and enhance its influence and competitiveness in the global financial market.

The Mechanics Behind ABS Magic and GAVE's Unique Strategy. In the modern financial world, Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) have become a pivotal concept, revitalizing many illiquid assets, and creating unprecedented profit opportunities for investors. GAVE recognizes its value, adopting this approach and infusing it with innovative features.

Core Principle of Asset Securitization

Before delving into how GAVE employs ABS, it's essential to understand the core principle of asset securitization. In essence, ABS aggregates multiple assets and converts them into tradable securities. These assets might initially lack liquidity, but once securitized, they become more easily tradable, enhancing their value.

ABS Magic on GAVE Public Blockchain

GAVE adopts ABS in the traditional sense and integrates blockchain technology features, creating more profit opportunities for users. Here are the specific steps of its innovative strategy:

Preliminary Asset Securitization: Funds deposited by users are not merely stored but are converted into a stable coin called GUSD. This means that as soon as users' funds enter GAVE, they undergo a degree of securitization, enhancing their liquidity.

Digital Debt and NFT: GAVE further adds value to users' funds. It uses these funds to purchase real assets like US Treasury Bonds. Uniquely, GAVE doesn't offer users traditional asset shares but provides clear ownership proof through NFT technology. This approach not only strengthens asset security but also enhances its uniqueness.

NFT Collateral and Financing: With NFT-form assets, users get more than just a value storage tool. They can also use it for cyclical collateral on DeFi platforms. This way, users can further leverage their investments, yielding higher returns. Additionally, due to the uniqueness of NFTs, users can enjoy better terms and increased security during financing.

GAVE Public Blockchain: The Vision and Strategy of a Pioneer

As a pioneer and innovator in digital finance, GAVE keenly perceives RWA's value and market potential. It's a technological platform, strategic thinker, and market transformer. Through its highly innovative technical framework and market strategy, GAVE successfully tokenizes and digitizes real assets, providing investors with a new, efficient, and secure investment channel.

GAVE Public Blockchain 's primary strategies include:



Asset Tokenization: Using blockchain technology, it tokenizes real-world assets, significantly enhancing their liquidity and traceability. This means traditionally hard-to-trade or transfer assets, like real estate or rare artworks, can now be easily traded on GAVE.

Digital Services and Tools: Besides asset tokenization, GAVE also offers a range of digital services and tools to help investors manage and analyze their investments, maximizing asset value. Partnership Network: To further expand its market influence and offer comprehensive services, GAVE has established strategic partnerships with various financial institutions, asset management companies, and technology providers.

In conclusion, the GAVE Public Blockchain perfectly fuses real assets and digital finance. GAVE`s strategic thinking, cutting-edge technology, and market insights make it a leader and innovator in the financial sector. In the future, there's every reason to believe that GAVE Public Blockchain will continue to lead the development of digital finance, creating more value and opportunities for investors.

