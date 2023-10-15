S Trip Announcement To Jerusalem And Amman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE
Office of the Spokesperson
For Immediate Release
STATEMENT BY MATTHEW MILLER, SPOKESPERSON
October 12, 2023
Secretary Blinken's Travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt October 11- 16 , 2023, where he will meet with senior officials. The Secretary will reiterate his condemnation of the terrorist attacks in Israel in the strongest terms. The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States' solidarity with the government and people of Israel. The Secretary will engage regional partners on efforts to help prevent the conflict from spreading, secure the immediate and safe release of hostages, and identify mechanisms for the protection of civilians.
By U.S. Mission Israel | 15 October, 2023 | Topics: Events , News
