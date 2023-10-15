Russian air defenses thwarts 27 Ukrainian drones over border areas

(MENAFN) According to local authorities, on Saturday night, Russian air defenses effectively thwarted multiple attempted Ukrainian drone attacks aimed at the city of Kursk. These defensive actions occurred in the wake of earlier artillery strikes that the region had endured earlier in the day.



“This evening, 12 drones launched from Ukraine were shot down over Kursk and the Kursk district. Falling debris was recorded in the city limits and the village of Zorino,” Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said in a post he published on his Telegram channel, further mentioning that no one was wounded in the assault.



Later, the Defense Ministry acknowledged that two more plane-type drone intercepts occurred over the Belgorod Region on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, bringing the total to eighteen intercepts over Kursk. Another attempted "terrorist attack by the Kiev regime" resulted in the downing of 27 drones in total, according to the Russian military.



In the early hours of the day, the Glushkovsky district located in the Kursk Region found itself under artillery shelling originating from the Ukrainian side.



This shelling had significant consequences, leading to power outages in local villages and even sparking a fire, the swift extinguishment of which was reported by the governor. However, as the day progressed, the village of Tyotkino, situated in the same district, became the target of another attack. This subsequent assault inflicted damage on residential houses and also affected a gas pipeline in the area.

