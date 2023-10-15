Dubai's economy experiences robust expansion during H1 of 2023

(MENAFN) Dubai's economy experienced robust expansion during the first half of 2023, recording a 3.2 percent annual growth rate, bringing the emirate's economic output to Dh223.8 billion (approximately USD60.9 billion). The second quarter of the year saw even stronger growth, with a 3.6 percent increase, cementing Dubai's position as a key global economic hub.



Among various industries, the transport and storage sector in Dubai outperformed all others, posting impressive growth of 10.5 percent in the first six months of the year, according to government data. This sector, encompassing land, sea, and air transport, as well as logistics, contributed significantly to overall growth, injecting Dh31.4 billion into the economy and accounting for 42.8 percent of total growth.



Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of The Executive Council, emphasized that this economic expansion aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double GDP growth in the coming decade and solidify Dubai's place as one of the world's top three urban economies. He noted that Dubai's rapid economic growth is a natural outcome of the country's strategy to invest in its people and create an environment conducive to continuous development.



Dubai's impressive economic performance builds upon the growth momentum achieved in 2022, when the emirate expanded by 4.4 percent. Projections indicate a further growth rate of 3.5 percent for the year 2023, according to Emirates NBD.



The trade sector in Dubai also showed resilience, growing by 1.7 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, contributing Dh53.6 billion to the economy. This sector constituted a significant portion of the economic output, contributing 23.9 percent to the total and 12.9 percent of the overall growth.

