Vietnamese Citizens Advised To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Israel

October 15

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 15 advised Vietnamese citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel where the ongoing conflict is developing complicatedly.

For those who are in Israel, they should consider moving to a third country or returning to Việt Nam, the ministry said, asking them to keep a close watch on information from local authorities as well as warnings from the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's Consular Department and the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel so as to take timely response.

Vietnamese citizens seeking support can contact the hotlines of the embassy at 972 50 818 6116/ 972 52 727 4248/972 50 994 0889, or the citizen protection hotline of the ministry's Consular Department at 84 981 84 84 84/ 84 965 41 11 18, and email . VNA/VNS