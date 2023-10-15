Qatar PM Discuss Situation In Afghanistan With UN Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed on Sunday the latest developments in Afghanistan with UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Special Coordinator for the Independent Assessment of Afghanistan Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Al-Thani renewed Qatar's firm and supportive stance towards the Afghan people in order to achieve their aspirations for progress and prosperity, as well as its support for the United Nations efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in Afghanistan, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

For his part, the UN Under-Secretary-General hailed Qatar's continued endeavors to support international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan. (end)

