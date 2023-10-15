EU investigates X (previously Twitter) over terrorist material

(MENAFN) The European Union has officially launched an inquiry into X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding accusations of propagating hate speech, disinformation, and other forms of "illegal content" on the platform. The social media giant is now required to demonstrate its compliance with European Union regulations and legal standards. This development comes as part of the European Union's comprehensive internet governance framework, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), which grants authorities the authority to examine and address potential violations.



On Thursday, the European Commission disclosed its formal step to initiate this inquiry, stating that it had issued a "formal request for information" to X. This action signifies a pivotal move towards enforcing digital regulations within the European Union's jurisdiction. The Commission's motivation for this inquiry is rooted in concerns over the purported dissemination of unlawful content, encompassing terrorist and violent materials, as well as hate speech, within the platform.



Although the official statement did not explicitly reference the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton previously asserted that the European Union had observed an uptick in instances of "disinformation" following the recent "terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel" over the weekend. This contextual backdrop highlights the broader geopolitical context that may have influenced the decision to investigate X, underlining the potential impact of significant international events on online content dissemination and regulation.



The investigation into X's compliance with European Union regulations marks a significant step in the evolving landscape of digital governance. It underscores the European Union's commitment to upholding legal standards and safeguarding its digital sphere against the proliferation of harmful content. As platforms like X continue to play an influential role in shaping public discourse, this inquiry signifies a concerted effort to ensure that they operate in accordance with established legal frameworks, prioritizing the safety and security of users.





