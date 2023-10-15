Electricity Supply Restored In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power supply was restored in Kherson after being interrupted by a Russian strike targeting a local critical infrastructure facility.

Oleksandr Prokudin , the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Electricity supplies have been restored in Kherson. However, short-term power outages are possible in certain districts. Repair work is ongoing," said Prokudin.

Russian airstrike targets critical infrastructure in Kherson

He also thanked the energy repair teams for their professionalism and resilience.

As reported, mobile signal and internet connection was interrupted in Kherson after the Russian shelling. Emergency crews scrambled to restore power supply.