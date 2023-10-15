Iran criticize Israel for attacking truck carrying journalists in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed strong condemnation of an Israeli attack on a truck carrying journalists in southern Lebanon, resulting in the tragic death of one of the journalists.



Nasser Kanaani, an official from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, voiced this condemnation shortly after the Israeli artillery bombardment targeted the truck in the Lebanese village of Alma al-Shaab.



In his statement, the official extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the survivors of the attack and to the global media community.



During the incident in southern Lebanon, a Reuters video journalist lost his life, and six other journalists sustained injuries as missiles, believed to have been fired from the direction of Israel, struck their location. This occurred near Alma al-Shaab, situated in close proximity to the Israel-Lebanon border, where there have been ongoing clashes between the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah.



In a statement, Reuters reported that Issam Abdallah, who was providing a live video feed for broadcasters, was tragically killed during the attack. The camera captured a hillside when a powerful explosion shook the frame, engulfing the scene in smoke, and the distressing sound of screams filled the air.



"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters stated.

