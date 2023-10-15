Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Outgoing Tanzania Envoy

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with ambassador of Tanzania to Kuwait Said Shaib Mussa on the occasion of the end of his tenure as representative of his country to the State of Kuwait. (end) amh

