U.S. reversed its commitment to unfreeze USD6 billion in Iranian assets

(MENAFN) Despite the release of five American citizens accused of espionage by Iran, the United States has reversed its commitment to unfreeze USD6 billion in Iranian assets. Initially, a deal was brokered last month to facilitate the transfer of the funds from a South Korean bank to a Qatari institution. The arrangement stipulated that Tehran would have monitored access to the funds, overseen by the United States Treasury Department, with the explicit condition that the money be allocated strictly for humanitarian purposes. However, recent developments have seen an unexpected shift in the agreed-upon protocol.



As of Thursday, reports indicate that the United States and Qatar have reached an "understanding," whereby Doha is expected to disregard any withdrawal requests from Tehran.



This development, revealed by multiple officials speaking on the condition of anonymity, introduces a new layer of complexity to an already delicate diplomatic situation.



The initial agreement had sparked controversy within the United States, particularly among Republicans who argued that releasing the funds could potentially incentivize Iran to target Americans for future negotiations. This contentious perspective added fuel to an already divisive debate. Furthermore, the recent deadly Hamas attack on Israel has intensified scrutiny of the deal. While some unsubstantiated reports have suggested Tehran's involvement, United States officials have publicly stated that they lack conclusive evidence linking Iran to the incident. This latest development has generated further skepticism surrounding the wisdom of unfreezing the assets.



The decision to renege on the promise to Iran, coupled with the evolving geopolitical landscape, underscores the intricate dynamics at play within international relations. It highlights the complexities of diplomatic negotiations, as well as the nuanced approach required in handling frozen assets and their potential implications on broader diplomatic efforts. The situation serves as a reminder of the delicacy of international agreements and the importance of careful consideration in navigating such complex terrain.



MENAFN15102023000045015687ID1107242385