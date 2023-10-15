Congress declares US must be ready for conflict with Russia, China

(MENAFN) In a comprehensive final report released on Thursday, the congressional Strategic Posture Commission has issued a stark call for the United States to bolster its military capabilities to confront the combined potential of Russia and China. The commission emphasizes the critical need for urgent updates and expansions in both the nuclear arsenal and conventional military forces to ensure preparedness in facing these formidable adversaries. The report asserts that the United States and its allies must be prepared not only to deter but also to defeat both Russia and China should the need arise, emphasizing the high stakes involved for the United States.-led international order and the values it champions, which are perceived to be under threat from the authoritarian regimes in these nations.



While the commission has not presented specific evidence indicating active collaboration between Russia and China, an anonymous senior official involved in the report expressed concern over potential covert coordination between the two nations. This raises the prospect of a two-front conflict scenario, which has led to the commission's call for heightened preparedness. The current United States national security strategy outlines the objective of defeating one major adversary while simultaneously deterring another. This approach underscores the need for a multifaceted defense posture capable of addressing evolving geopolitical challenges.



The report's recommendations reflect a growing recognition within the United States government of the evolving global strategic landscape, characterized by the increasing assertiveness of both Russia and China. The call for an enhanced military posture is rooted in the acknowledgment of the potential risks to the existing international order, which the United States has played a pivotal role in upholding. The commission's report underscores the imperative for the United States to not only maintain its military dominance but also to adapt to the shifting dynamics of international relations, ensuring its continued ability to safeguard its interests and those of its allies.



