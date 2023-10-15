UN warn of extended ethnic cleansing in Gaza amid forced displacements

(MENAFN) United Nations experts on human rights cautioned on Saturday that Palestinians in Gaza fear widespread ethnic cleansing as Israel forces half of the heavily populated strip to flee due to ongoing airstrikes and running out of ground troops.



“In the name of self-defense, Israel is seeking to justify what would amount to ethnic cleansing,” UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese declared, stressing that “Israel has already carried out mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians under the fog of war.”



“There is a grave danger that what we are witnessing may be a repeat of the 1948 Nakba, and the 1967 Naksa, yet on a larger scale,” she cautioned, mentioning Israel’s mass removals of more than 1 million Palestinians from their houses and land in 1947-48 and 1967. “The international community must do everything to stop this from happening again.”



On Saturday, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees issued a warning, stating that the 2.3 million people living in Gaza were quickly running out of water and that their shelters "are not safe anymore." After Hamas attacked Gaza on Saturday, Israel cut off electricity to the region, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis there. Gaza has been subject to an unlawful siege since 2007.

