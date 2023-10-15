(MENAFN) Amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, the toll on Gaza's civilian population continues to surge. According to Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra, the region has witnessed a devastating loss of life, with over 1,500 individuals, including numerous women and children, succumbing to the violence. In addition, thousands more have been left wounded, as Israel launched its retaliatory campaign in response to a deadly raid just last week.



Al-Qudra grimly described the harrowing scenes within Gaza's hospitals, painting a picture of overwhelmed facilities struggling to cope with the influx of patients. He revealed that patients, including those in critical condition, are being forced to lie on the floor due to the acute shortage of available beds in the intensive care units. With operation rooms stretched to their limits, individuals in dire need of urgent medical attention face prolonged waits.



The dire situation in Gaza is further exacerbated by the Israeli siege, which has severely constrained the flow of essential supplies and medical resources. Al-Qudra emphasized the critical state of affairs, underscoring the inability of ambulances to reach the wounded, intensifying the challenge of transporting patients to intensive care units, and hindering the process of handling deceased individuals.



The scarcity of vital medications looms as a critical concern, with supplies dwindling perilously close to exhaustion. In response, health officials have been compelled to implement rationing measures in a desperate bid to conserve resources. This includes redirecting electricity from generators to the most vital hospital wards, ensuring that life-saving equipment remains operational.



The escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza highlights the urgent need for international intervention and the imperative for a cessation of hostilities. As the health system teeters on the brink of collapse, the plight of civilians trapped in the midst of this conflict grows increasingly dire. The international community faces a pressing moral obligation to address this crisis and work towards a sustainable resolution that safeguards the lives and well-being of those caught in the crossfire.



