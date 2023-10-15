Israel flag put instead of Ukrainian flag on landmark in Manhattan

(MENAFN) As of Thursday, observant New Yorkers have noted a striking transformation atop Bloomberg LP's Manhattan headquarters. The iconic 731 Lexington Avenue building, informally referred to as the 'Bloomberg Tower,' has shifted its illuminated flag display from one of solidarity with Ukraine to a show of support for Israel. Captured in photos and videos circulating on social media, the top six floors now radiate in the distinctive light blue and white stripes reminiscent of the Israeli flag.



This change marks a significant departure from the building's previous display, which since February 2022, had featured the blue and yellow colors representing Ukraine. The shift in allegiance was implemented this week, though specific details regarding when the building management made this alteration remain undisclosed. The move reflects a noticeable transformation in the visual identity of this prominent Manhattan landmark.



Although colloquially known as the 'Bloomberg Tower,' it's important to note that the building is owned by Alexander's, a real estate investment trust. Bloomberg, in turn, leases office space within this 55-floor skyscraper, expending over USD100 million in rent. Alongside office spaces, the tower also boasts 105 opulent condominiums, making it a multifaceted hub of business and residential activity in the heart of Manhattan's bustling landscape.



The switch in flag display at the Bloomberg Tower underscores the complex interplay of geopolitical sentiments in the city's vibrant backdrop. This visual transformation serves as a stark reminder of the fluidity of international allegiances and highlights how iconic landmarks can serve as visual statements in the midst of global conflicts and shifting alliances.





