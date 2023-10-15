France enforces prohibition on pro-Palestine demonstrations

(MENAFN) In a contentious move, French authorities took a stern stance against pro-Palestine protesters in Paris, employing water cannons and tear gas to disperse thousands who had gathered despite a recently imposed ban on such rallies. The demonstrations, which saw participants waving Palestinian flags and vocalizing their support for the Palestinian cause, were met with a formidable presence of heavily armed riot police.



Videos circulating on social media captured the forceful dispersal, with powerful water cannons dousing the reluctant crowds. Another distressing clip depicted protesters, including elderly individuals and women, pressed against a stone railing as they sought to evade the advancing riot police and the enveloping clouds of tear gas. The scenes unfolded amidst anguished cries and chaotic confrontations, underscoring the intensity of the clash.



Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, in response to the planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Paris, not only cancelled two separate gatherings but went a step further by issuing a nationwide prohibition on all pro-Palestine protests. Darmanin contended that such events were deemed "likely to generate disturbances to public order." Moreover, he sternly warned that foreign nationals found in violation of the protest ban would face deportation as a consequence, emphasizing the uncompromising stance adopted by the French authorities.



The enforcement of the ban on pro-Palestine demonstrations in France marks a significant point of contention, pitting the right to free expression against concerns for public order. The forceful dispersal and subsequent restrictions have elicited mixed reactions, with supporters of the Palestinian cause decrying what they perceive as a suppression of their voices, while others argue that the measures were necessary to maintain public safety and prevent potential disruptions. This development adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the global response it evokes.



