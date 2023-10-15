White House says US refuses to fight for Israel

(MENAFN) During a press briefing at the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby clarified that there will be no deployment of American troops to Israel. Instead, the United States will continue to provide support to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in their campaign against Hamas. Kirby emphasized that while the US has vital national security interests in the region, this commitment will not extend to the introduction of ground forces.



Kirby addressed the deployment of a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean, underlining its strategic significance. However, he unequivocally dismissed any speculation about the potential dispatch of airborne troops or Marines to Israel. He emphasized the Israeli government's explicit preference for autonomously conducting their military operations and stressed their sovereign right to do so. This reaffirmation underscores the United States's respect for Israel's position on foreign troop involvement.



It was made abundantly clear by Kirby that there are no intentions or formalized plans to insert American troops into combat on Israeli soil. Instead, the United States is focusing on alternative forms of support. Presently, the United States is already providing expertise to West Jerusalem in the form of advice and guidance on hostage rescue operations led by Hamas. Additionally, a robust information-sharing and intelligence partnership exists between the United States and Israel, and the two nations maintain a strong defense relationship, with the United States supplying weapons and munitions to bolster Israel's capabilities.



This declaration by the White House reflects a careful delineation of the role the United States intends to play in the ongoing conflict. It reaffirms the principle of respecting Israel's autonomy in its military endeavors while emphasizing the enduring strategic alliance and cooperative efforts between the two nations.



