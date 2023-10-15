Blinken compares Hamas assault on Israel to Ten 9/11s

(MENAFN) In a forceful statement, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken drew a staggering analogy, likening Hamas' assault on Israel to the magnitude of ten 9/11 attacks. Speaking from Tel Aviv, Blinken emphasized the enormity and devastating impact of the ongoing conflict, particularly in relation to the size of Israel's population. He stated unequivocally that the scale of the assault was unprecedented, echoing the sentiments of many who have been closely following the situation.



Since the onset of the hostilities initiated by Hamas militants last Saturday, the toll on both sides has been deeply distressing. Over 1,300 Israelis have lost their lives, and more than 3,000 individuals have suffered injuries as a consequence of the violence. The gravity of the situation is further underscored by the fact that these numbers continue to rise, reflecting the sustained intensity of the conflict.



Simultaneously, the densely populated enclave of Gaza has borne the brunt of Israeli retaliation, resulting in profound humanitarian distress. Tragically, over 1,400 Palestinians, including 447 children, have lost their lives, and approximately 5,000 others have sustained injuries. These figures paint a stark picture of the toll exacted by the conflict, underscoring the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities and a concerted effort towards a lasting resolution.



However, notably absent from Blinken's address was any explicit acknowledgment of the Palestinian casualties, or an attempt to contextualize their losses using the 9/11 comparison. The omission of this aspect raises questions about the broader discourse surrounding the conflict and the need for a more comprehensive understanding of the suffering experienced by all parties involved. Despite this, Blinken went on to affirm Washington's unwavering commitment to supporting Israel, pledging solidarity for as long as the United States endures, further emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the profound impact it carries on a global scale.



MENAFN15102023000045015687ID1107242367