UN describes Israeli evacuation of Gaza people to southern Gaza Strip as "appalling"

(MENAFN) The United Nations has characterized the Israeli evacuation mandate, which requires over one million Gaza inhabitants to move to the southern Gaza Strip, as "appalling." The organization has voiced its deep distress over the swift deterioration of conditions in the compact territory, leading to an increasingly dire and intolerable situation.



The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees has strongly criticized Israel's directive, stating that "this will only lead to unprecedented levels of misery and further push people in Gaza into abyss," General Philippe Lazzarini, serving as its commissioner, stated. He further noted that the number of individuals who have already been forced to leave their homes has exceeded 423,000.



"The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling. Gaza is fast becoming a hellhole and is on the brink of collapse.”



"There is no exception, all parties must uphold the laws of war; humanitarian assistance must be provided at all times to civilians," Lazzarini claimed.



The United Nations has emphasized the impossibility of everyone in northern Gaza evacuating their homes. The Israeli occupation authorities had issued an order for 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza to abandon their residences in the north and relocate to the south.



However, the critical question remains: where can they go? There is a glaring lack of secure havens within Gaza. This region stands as the most densely populated place on Earth, with over 2.2 million individuals residing in a narrow strip of land spanning a mere 40 kilometers in length.

