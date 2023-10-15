(MENAFN) In the wake of Hamas' sudden assault on the Israeli populace last Saturday, the global community finds itself grappling with starkly contrasting viewpoints. While the unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and the tragic loss of innocent lives remains a unanimous stance, the underlying context has sparked a profound divide in perspectives. This schism is particularly evident between the majority of nations in the Global South, with the notable exception of India, and the prevailing sentiment in the Western world.



For many in the Global South, the recent escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict is viewed as an outgrowth of decades-long tensions. This perspective echoes the sentiments encapsulated by Noam Chomsky, who highlighted the policies adopted by Israel in the 1970s, emphasizing territorial expansion at the potential expense of national security. According to this viewpoint, such a prioritization ultimately eroded Israel's security standing and led to its increasing isolation on the international stage.



In stark contrast, Western political leaders have collectively voiced their condemnation of Hamas, employing the oft-repeated term "unprovoked" to characterize the attack on Israel. This narrative has been echoed by prominent figures across the Western world, reflecting a shared assessment of the events. Notably, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during a NATO parliamentary session in Copenhagen, drew a parallel between Hamas and Russia, encapsulating this sentiment within a broader geopolitical context.



The dichotomy in these interpretations underscores the complex nature of the Israel-Palestine conflict and the multifaceted perspectives that it evokes on the global stage. While the condemnation of violence remains resolute, understanding the underlying historical and geopolitical dynamics is essential in navigating towards a more comprehensive and sustainable resolution for all parties involved.



