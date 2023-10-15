HKTB Invites Visitors And Locals To Hallo Hong Kong Halloween

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hong Kong--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Look out for adorable Halloween friends across Hong Kong! Smiley pumpkins, mischievous spirits and candy pops will show up in different corners of Hong Kong, creating a joyful Halloween experience for visitors and locals. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is delighted to launch the "Hallo" Hong Kong Halloween promotion starting today (15 October). Whimsical and creative Halloween-themed decor will decorate HKTB visitor centres, MTR stations, sight-seeing transport facilities and various hot spots across the city, inviting visitors and locals to take photos together, enjoy the intense Halloween vibes and demonstrate to the world's Hong Kong's unparalleled fun-loving festive charm!









Mr Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said,“Among cities in Asia, Hong Kong is one of those with the most buoyant Halloween ambience, with a wide range of celebrations and unique experiences. Riding on the Government's launch of the 'Night Vibes Hong Kong' campaign and spending offers, the HKTB is leveraging the festival to further strengthen the celebratory ambience by putting up jovial decor city-wide, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the fun experience as soon as they set foot in town, while the local public also enjoy the celebrations. We are grateful for the staunch support from our trade partners as we work together to enrich the visitor experience with numerous festivities in town.”





Check out the HKTB's top four trendy, eye-catching Halloween hot spots and must-try experiences:





1. Trick-or-Treating at HKTB Visitor Centres





Starting today, the HKTB's Visitor Centres , located at Hong Kong International Airport , Hong Kong West Kowloon Station , and the Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier will undergo a mischievous transformation, with Halloween-themed posters and decorations to celebrate Halloween together with the city. Drop by for a trick or treat with our staff and pick up a delectable treat! The HKTB will also help visitors plan a customised Halloween itinerary. Visitors may even get a chance to receive a limited-edition festive charm on the days leading up to Halloween!





2. Adorable Spirits Make Exclusive Appearances at MTR Stations





Get ready for a dose of cuteness, as a set of 10 adorable little spirits, each designed with elements inspired by authentic local features or landmarks in their respective areas, will make their debut at 10 MTR stations starting on Wednesday (18 October). The stations include Central, Admiralty, Ocean Park, Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Tsim Sha Tsui, East Tsim Sha Tsui *, Sham Shui Po, Sunny Bay and Tung Chung , surprising passengers with different festive poses. Assemble the cute spirits as you travel or commute!





Starting today, the MTR's Admiralty and Causeway Bay stations will be transformed into Halloween-themed stations . Pumpkin-themed decorations will adorn the station lobbies, platform floors, stairs, escalators, walls, entrances, and other areas to greet visitors, or encourage city dwellers to slow down, take a snapshot and get lost in the festive ambience in the bustling stations. Passengers may also find the decorations in the Central, Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui stations .





3. Spooky Transformation of Land and Sea Sightseeing Transportation





Looking to experience the vibrant side of Hong Kong and the night vibes of the charming Victoria Harbour during Halloween? Hop aboard the Sightseeing Bus , the Star Ferry and the Dukling junk boat , dressed up in colourful Halloween attire, and embark on a pleasant journey across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon effortlessly, admiring the stunning views of Victoria Harbour with a special festive twist. Lingering over the Central Pier will be a giant laughing pumpkin designed by the HKTB, beckoning to visitors to take selfies with it!





4. Spirited Decorations Adorning Six Tourist Hot Spots





Colourful and gleeful pumpkins, spirits, bats, spiders and candies in the form of neon lights, marquees and LED art installations will also take over tourist hot spots, including the Park Lane Shopper's Boulevard, the Avenue of Stars, Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui, Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai, the Mid-Levels Escalator in Central , and the bus stop outside the Sogo Department Store in Causeway Bay starting today, creating an extra level of Halloween aura and party ambience in the city. Check in at these locations, get your camera ready, and catch these lovely Halloween friends with your photo-taking skills!





Eight major shopping malls and attraction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay and Central – Harbour City, The ONE, Avenue of Stars, Lee Tung Avenue, Times Square, Fashion Walk, Sogo Department Store and Central Market – will be giving out limited-edition Halloween souvenirs to visitors and the public from 27 to 31 October, in conjunction with various festive activities organised by the malls.





A dedicated Halloween page will be available on the HKTB's online platform ( ), consolidating the city's festive highlights, event information, shopping discounts and other festival information for the convenience of the public and visitors. Stay up to date on all things Halloween-related in Hong Kong!





