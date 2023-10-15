US orders deployment of extra aircraft carrier to Israel’s aid

(MENAFN) In an effort to exert stress on Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as other pro-Palestinian groups to refrain from intervening in the Israel-Gaza conflict, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of an extra aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean.



The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which carries nine aircraft squadrons, two guided-missile destroyers, and a guided-missile cruiser, will shortly be joining the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group in the area in order to “deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel,” according to a statement made by the Pentagon chief on Saturday night.



“The increases to US force Posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” Austin said.



Austin "provided updates" on Washington's "efforts to continue flowing air defense capabilities and munitions to the Israel Defense Forces" in a phone conversation previously in the day with his Israeli equivalent Yoav Gallant. It also stressed the "importance of adhering to the law of war, including civilian protection obligations, and addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza while Israel continues its operations to restore security."

