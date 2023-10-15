Amiri Diwan Advisor Conveys Condolences Over Death Of Former Hungarian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abdullah Abulhassen visited the Hungarian Embassy in Kuwait, conveying condolences from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people over the death of former Hungarian President Laszlo Solyom. (end) gta

