Iran's crude oil production reaches 3.058M bpd

(MENAFN) In September, Iran's crude oil production reached 3.058 million barrels per day (bpd), marking a 15,000-bpd increase compared to the previous month, as per OPEC's latest monthly report. The data from secondary sources indicated that Iran's crude oil production in August was 3.043 million bpd. Notably, Iran's average crude oil output for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.990 million bpd, reflecting a substantial increase of 292,000 bpd when compared to the second quarter of the year, according to the report.



The report also highlights that the average Iranian crude oil production for 2022 stood at 2.554 million bpd, while in 2021, it was at 2.392 million bpd. These figures illustrate a trend wherein, despite the decline in oil production due to U.S. sanctions, Iran has progressively managed to compensate for this decrease and significantly boost its output.



Currently, Iran ranks third among OPEC member countries in terms of oil production, trailing behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Furthermore, the price of Iran's heavy crude oil surged by USD7.05 in September, representing an 8.0 percent increase from the preceding month, according to the OPEC report. In September, Iran sold its heavy crude oil at USD94.63 per barrel, contrasting with the USD87.58 per barrel in August. For the year 2023 up to the date of the report's publication, Iran's average heavy crude oil price was USD82.37, compared to USD104.16 during the same period in the previous year.

