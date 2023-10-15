Resilience Of Ukrainians Must Guarantee Country's Integrity - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The resilience of Ukrainians must guarantee the integrity of their state, while their courage must bring peace.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine made the relevant comment via Telegram, reports Ukrinform.

"Ukrainian courage must bring peace to Ukraine. And it will. The resilience of our people must guarantee the integrity of our state. And it will. Our unity must allow us to go all the way to drive the occupier out of our land. And it will," the president stated.

Presidentthanks soldiers holding ground in front line's hottest spots

“Courage. Resilience. Unity. This is what we can't lose in order not to lose Ukraine,” he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 12, Zelensky conferred state awards on 472 Ukrainian defenders, including 282 – posthumously.