Russia oil profits increase by USD1.8B in September

(MENAFN) The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that Russia earned USD18.8 billion from oil exports in September, making it the most profitable month since July 2022. According to the Paris-based agency, Russian oil export revenues increased by USD1.8 billion in just one month. The IEA indicated that gains from crude oil exports saw a more significant growth of approximately $1.5 billion compared to profits from shipping petroleum products.



The surge in revenues was attributed by the IEA to a combination of increased total export volumes and higher average prices for both Russian crude oil and petroleum products.



The agency's estimates revealed that Russia's total oil exports saw an average monthly increase of 460,000 barrels per day, with crude oil accounting for 250,000 barrels per day of this rise.



In September, Russia reportedly exported a total of 7.6 million barrels per day. Additionally, the average price for Russian crude oil on the market increased by approximately USD8 per barrel compared to August.

