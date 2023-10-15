Arab Scientific Technical Panel Convenes In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The 69th meeting of the Scientific Technical Committee of Arab Council for Housing and Construction began Sunday at the Arab League, with senior officials and housing ministries' representatives attending.

Chief of the Department of Environment, Housing, Water Resources and Sustainable Development at the Arab League Shahira Wahbi said in her opening speech that the committee will discuss over three days the preparation of the draft agenda for the 88th meeting of the Executive Office of Arab Council for Housing and Construction, slated for next Wednesday.

The agenda includes 22 items, including those in connection to Arab countries hosting the Arab Housing Conference, which was held in Egypt in 2023, Algeria will host it in 2024, Palestine in 2026, followed by Oman in 2028, she added.

In this regard, she explained that Iraq offered to assist Palestine during its preparations to host the conference scheduled to be held in for 2026.

The committee also discussed the celebration of Arab Housing Day and Arab Council for Housing and Construction's award, while following up on the implementation of the global 2030 sustainable development plan and the executive plan for the Arab Strategy for Housing and Sustainable Urban Development 2030, as well as providing technical support to Palestine to achieve sustainable housing for the Palestinian citizen and supporting Yemen and Somalia in reconstruction, she reported. (end)

