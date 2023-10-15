Herat Earthquake Leaves Victims With Sleep And Diet Disturbances

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written BY: Qais Rahimi

The devastating earthquake that struck the western provinces of Afghanistan just one week ago resulted in tragic human casualties and extensive financial losses. Another dimension of this is the region suffering in silence.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report, approximately 90 per cent of earthquake casualties in Herat are comprised of women and children. According to this organization's findings, more than 12,000 individuals are also experiencing severe psychological and emotional distress and physical and financial damages.

One of the aid workers deployed to Herat by humanitarian organizations revealed that“Survivors of the Herat earthquake, primarily women and children, are in shock from losing their homes and loved ones. This shock has led earthquake survivors to experience disruptions in their sleep and eating habits.”

The source, who requested not to be named, informed Khaama Press News Agency ,“Currently, more than ten teams providing initial psychological support are stationed in earthquake-affected areas, offering essential psychological care to the victims.”

However, according to them, the scale of the Herat tragedy is beyond what can be addressed by a limited number of psychological support teams, and this disaster, given its magnitude, requires a severe and managed mechanism.

Having personally been in contact with the earthquake victims in Herat over the past week, the source pointed out the positive impact of initial psychological support, saying,“The individuals who have benefited from psychological services are in better conditions. These services will remain available to them as needed until their lives return to normal.”

Mental health experts believe that the psychological dimension of the Herat tragedy must be taken seriously, as the survivors of this event currently require as much psychological care as they do food and shelter.

Zarukhsha Diana, a mental health counsellor, told Khaama Press ,“Alongside the devastating financial and human losses in Herat, another dimension of the earthquake is the severe psychological damage that needs to be addressed seriously.”

Ms Diana outlined the mechanism of initial psychological support provided by the teams on the ground in seven key points:

The safe transfer of affected individuals to a secure area ensures their safety.

Assistance in reducing the stress experienced by the survivors and promoting a sense of calm.Coordination of psychological first aid teams as a bridge between the affected individuals and rescue teams on the ground to reduce casualties and ensure proper access to services.Guiding affected individuals to receive necessary first aid such as food, clothing, and medical assistance.Providing accurate information to prevent confusion and rumours among the public.Teaching affected individuals how to cope with the current situation and, if necessary, referring them to long-term mental health facilities.Offering practical assistance to vulnerable individuals while considering the culture and traditions of the affected community.

She emphasized that“Psychological first aid teams must undergo specialized training and be approved by relevant organizations in this area” and added,“The affected individuals may suffer long-term damage, meaning that even after a considerable period has passed since the incident, its effects on their lives may still be evident. In such cases, the affected individuals should seek psychological therapy sessions at mental health clinics.”

The earthquake that struck western Afghanistan (Herat) with a magnitude of 6.4 on Saturday, 7th of October, resulted in over 2,400 deaths and thousands of injuries.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram