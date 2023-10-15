Azerbaijani Boxers Finish European Cup With Five Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Boxing Cup held in Budva, Montenegro has been concluded, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani national team won 1 silver and 4 bronze medals in the competition in which 156 athletes from 29 countries participated.

Malik Hasanov, who performed at 63.5 kilograms, faced Gabil Mammadov (Russia) in the final. The injured representative of Azerbaijan fought until the end, but in the end the opponent won. As a result, M. Hasanov took second place in his weight.

Before him, Tural Sariyev (48 kilograms), Tayfur Aliyev (60 kilograms), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kilograms) and Mirsharif Kazimzadeh (75 kilograms) won bronze medals.