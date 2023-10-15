Kuleba Names Two Reasons Behind Narrative Of Total Corruption In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes the unfolding of the narrative about the alleged“total corruption” in Ukraine is due to the approaching date when a decision is set to be made on launching the EU accession talks, as well as the efforts of a certain part of U.S. politicians to undermine further support for Ukraine.

The minister expressed this opinion in an interview with a Ukrainian journalist Natalia Moseychuk, Ukrinform reports.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that during the previous 18 months, no such information wave was observed but "now everyone became concerned all of a sudden."

"There are two very simple reasons, in my opinion. The first is the approaching decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and the other is the attempt by a certain spectrum of American politicians to undermine support for Ukraine with the following argument: 'why are you are helping a corrupt country?'” said Kuleba.

Support for Ukraine and Israel are priorities of White House – U.S. Treasury Secretary

According to the top diplomat, "if we are so corrupt, how come the U.S. auditors, who have been checking all this for the past 18 months, found not a single violation."

He also drew attention to the fact that since the full-scale invasion, nothing that would happen in any corrupt state actually happened, including presidents, prime ministers, and ministers packing cash in their bags, boarding private planes and fleeing the country, and all government institutions ollapsing.

"Everyone is here on the ground, everyone's working, the country is standing strong," the head of the MFA emphasized.

Commenting on the possibility of the transformation of the U.S. policy toward Ukraine from pursuing active support to narrowing the topic of the Russo-Ukrainian war to the negotiation process, Kuleba noted that "this (negotiations - ed.) was not the narrative of the Biden administration, but there are forces in America that would like it to become one".

As reported, U.S. President Joe Biden will next week make public a request for additional funding for Ukraine and Israel.