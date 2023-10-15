Russian Airstrike Targets Critical Infrastructure In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, a Russian warplane drops bombs on a critical infrastructure facility.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform saw.
"About an hour ago, within 30 minutes, a Russian Su-34 dropped what's believed to be two KAB guided bombs in the area of a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson," reads the statement posted on Telegram. Read also:
Huge explosion rocks Kherson
, some districts blacked out, water supply interrupted
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a powerful explosion rang out in the city of Kherson shortly before noon.
Some districts were blacked out and water supplies were interrupted.
