Ukraine Renting Air Defense Systems From Partners To Survive Winter - Air Force Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) To strengthen its defense capabilities, Ukraine is renting air defense systems from a number of international partners.

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We've already practiced that. Some countries have given us some systems for temporary use. It's clear that each country cares first about its own priorities and its own defense. No one will just give us their air defense capabilities. Why is it taking so long to deliver air defense systems, why are the supplies so dosed? That's because there are not enough such systems in the world to just give them to us all at once," Ihnat said.

The Air Force spokesman emphasized that the transfer of air defense capabilities to Ukraine ahead of the heating season is a "great, positive sign."

At the same time, he noted that he would not name the nations that help Ukraine to this end or those with whom the relevant negotiations are underway.

"Let's not name them. This is sensitive information. Moreover, our partners wouldn't want us to make this public," said Ihnat.

He added that Ukraine needs a larger number of air defense systems.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has a plan to strengthen its air defenses, on which it is working together with international partners.