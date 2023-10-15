UNHCR Bestows UNHCR Patron Title Of Kuwait Zakat House Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sunday bestowed title of UNHCR Patron to Kuwaiti Zakat House Chief, Dr. Majed Al-Azmi, for the house's valuable contributions to supporting refugees through its partnership with the commission.

UNHCR representative to the country Nesreen Rubaian in a press conference stated that Zakat House provided support to more than 50,000 displaced people.

This, Rubaian explained, was through prompt response to urgent cases and support to UNHCR projects in all of Bangladesh, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Mauritania.

Dr. Al-Azmi, she added, amplified efforts and urged charitable organizations to support refugees grabbling with augmenting crises.

UNHCR Patron is an honorary title bestowed upon individuals who play a significant role in raising awareness on issue of coercive displacement, garner support and take part in commission activities.

On his part, Dr. Al-Azmi hailed the humanitarian partnership between the two entities, and spoke of its importance to Zakat House, saying that it provided a platform for exchange of expertise, achievement of common goals and integration of efforts.

As for UNHCR representative to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Khaled Khalifah, he congratulated Dr. Al-Azmi and stated that Islamic charity organizations are instrumental to meeting demands and humanitarian needs for forcibly displaced people. (end)

