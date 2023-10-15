Iran's FM asks Israel to stop bombing on Gaza, warns it of regional “earthquake”

(MENAFN) Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, has asked Israel to stop its bombings on Gaza and offered a warning that if Israel deploys military personnel into the enclave and Hezbollah, a terrorist organization from Lebanon, joins the fight, the war with Hamas might extend throughout the area.



At a press event on Saturday in Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian stated, “I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place.”, “Any step the resistance will take will cause a huge earthquake for Israel,” he added.



Iran is attempting to stop the war from spreading and is attempting to assist Israeli civilian hostages who are being held in Gaza, based on two diplomatic sources published by a US news agency. However, Iran will have to react if the military action continues and Israel proceeds with a ground invasion.



“There is still a political opportunity to prevent a widespread crisis in the region,” the minister declared, but “maybe, in the next few hours, it will be too late.”

