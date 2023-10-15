Saudi Arabia Donates $2M To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Saudi Ambassador Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi has handed a check of $2 million to the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini.This amount represents the Kingdom's scheduled annual contribution to the UN organization and will help it continue providing relief services such as food, medicine, and other humanitarian needs to the people.Lazzarini expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for supporting UNRWA and acknowledged the country's unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their common goal of achieving humanitarian progress.He stated, "In these critical times, our agency requires more solidarity and support than ever before." He urged member states of the United Nations and the international community to assist the agency's efforts and support the Palestinian people, who are currently facing challenging circumstances.