Jordan Pursues Green Hydrogen Projects With New Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jordan Green Ammonia Company.This agreement will facilitate the development of feasibility studies focusing on green hydrogen projects within the country.The MoU was formalized in the presence of Saleh Kharabsheh, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Wael Suleiman, CEO of the Jordan Green Ammonia Company.Kharabsheh highlighted this as the third such memorandum in the realm of green hydrogen and green ammonia production. It sets the stage for a year-long preliminary feasibility study, laying out the foundation for a green hydrogen project.Should the study yield promising outcomes, the ministry is prepared to move forward with a formal framework agreement, eventually leading to the final investment agreement, the minister said.Reiterating the ministry's green vision, Kharabsheh noted this initiative aligns with the economic modernization vision (2020-2030), emphasizing the investment in green hydrogen production in Jordan.The nation's green hydrogen strategy is soon to be unveiled and aims to build upon Jordan's existing success in renewable energy contributions.Kharabsheh noted that 12 corporations have expressed intent to collaborate in Jordan's green hydrogen production endeavors, underscoring the symbiotic advantages for the Ministry and the prospective investment partners.Echoing these sentiments, Suleiman emphasized Jordan's strategic position in the Sun Belt and its abundant solar energy resources.He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between private sector entities and the government to harness green hydrogen's potential.The Jordan Green Ammonia Company is a domestic enterprise, backed by international stakeholders: the Emirati company, 7Fidelity, and the Polish firm, Hynfra.