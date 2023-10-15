Social Security Corporation Reveals Key Figures On The Eve Of Its 45Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - As the Social Security Corporation approaches its 45th anniversary, Director General Muhammad Tarawneh unveiled a series of significant statistics, highlighting the Corporation's expansive role in Jordan.With a commitment to social protection at its forefront, the Corporation currently insures over 1.5 million individuals, of which 97,000 are voluntary subscribers. This underscores its broadening reach and pivotal role in the Jordanian workforce.Of these insured individuals, a considerable 317,000 have transitioned into their retirement phase, showcasing the Corporation's lasting engagement with its members.On the employment front, the data revealed that 309,000 insured individuals have benefited from unemployment insurance, with the Corporation making 398,000 disbursements in this regard.Addressing the women's welfare, Tarawneh pointed out that 71,000 insured women have taken advantage of the maternity insurance provisions.Furthermore, the Corporation has managed and recorded a total of 100,000 dismissal cases.With these figures made public, Tarawneh emphasized the Corporation's unwavering commitment to its beneficiaries.He concluded by stressing the importance of their ongoing, transparent actuarial studies to ensure the long-term financial stability of the organization, laying a robust foundation for both current and future generations.