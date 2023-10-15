Amir Sends Written Message To President Of Romania

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Bucharest: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Sunday a written message to President of Romania HE Klaus Iohannis, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
The message was handed over by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania HE Osama bin Youssef Al Qaradawi, during his meeting with Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Luminita Odobescu.
