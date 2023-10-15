Hamas leader denounces Israel for war crimes in Gaza strip

(MENAFN) Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh strongly denounced Israel for what he characterized as war crimes and the hindrance of humanitarian assistance from reaching the Gaza Strip. His remarks come amidst the backdrop of Israel's sustained airstrikes on the blockaded territory.



In a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Haniyeh stated, "Israeli atrocities amount to war crimes." The letter was posted on the Palestinian group's website. He further decried the "barbaric Israeli siege" imposed on the Palestinian territory, contending that the Israeli occupation is actively preventing the entry of vital humanitarian aid and medical supplies into Gaza.



Haniyeh's plea to Guterres was straightforward: urge Israel to allow humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza, thereby alleviating the dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave. The ongoing conflict in the region has led to widespread suffering, with many civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.



The latest cycle of violence erupted when Hamas fighters crossed the Gaza-Israel border on October 7 and inflicted a substantial loss of life, with over 1,300 people killed, including civilians. In response, Israel launched a relentless campaign of air and artillery strikes on Gaza, resulting in the loss of over 2,200 lives, including more than 700 children.



Furthermore, Israel has imposed a "complete siege" on the enclave, cutting off critical supplies such as electricity, water, and fuel. The conditions have led to immense suffering among the population. Israel has insisted that these supplies will not be reinstated until Hamas releases the estimated 150 captives seized during the cross-border attack.



Gaza, home to around 2.4 million Palestinians, has been enduring a protracted Israeli blockade since Hamas took control of the coastal enclave in 2007. The blockade has had far-reaching and devastating consequences for the region's inhabitants, compounding the distress caused by the ongoing violence.

MENAFN15102023000045015682ID1107242171