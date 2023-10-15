Hamas-Israel conflict exposes strange trend in global ties

(MENAFN) The global hierarchy is experiencing a lethal corrosion, that’s in line with the writers of the yearly statement arranged by Russia’s Valdai Club.



The profound leadership is not going to be capable to prevent "the growing 'free will' of other states – be they large, medium or small – even if they choose to make determined efforts to try". The "quest for survival in an extremely diversified world" is going to compel everybody to "build up independent capabilities.”



The previous weekend’s forward assault by Hamas on Israel was not anticipated because it was deemed to be a suicidal thought– provided the significant gap in resources amid a remote extremist team as well as the army most robust district in the area, which is the nearest associate of the international superpower, however, in an "extremely diversified world", "independent capabilities" do not equal the amount of physical properties.



