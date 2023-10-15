Israeli military head confesses defeat

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Force did not perform well regarding to its accountability to safeguard the nation when Hamas attacked, however, it is now means to battle the conflict also demolish the extremist team as well as its director, IDF head of employees General Herzi Halevi stated on Thursday.



“The IDF is responsible for the security of our nation and its citizens, and we failed to do so on Saturday morning,” Halevi stated, in Hebrew, in his initial open comments since the war started. “We will look into it, we will investigate, but now it is time for war.”



Halevi depicted Hamas as “animals” as well as “merciless terrorists who have committed unimaginable acts” towards men, women as well as kids, also their assault on the early hours of October 7 as “murderous, brutal and surprising.” The IDF “understands the magnitude of this time, and the magnitude of the mission that lays on our shoulders,” Halevi stated.



