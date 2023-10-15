Owner of X (recognized as Twitter) replies to EU ‘disinfo’ warnings

(MENAFN) The Owner of X (previously Twitter), Linda Yaccarino, has fortified the podium`s reply to a supposed flow in misinformation as well as hurtful material after Hamas’ assault on Israel, in a public note to European Union inside markets commissioner Thierry Breton on Wednesday.



The social media podium has “redistributed resources” as well as “refocused teams” to control the stream of data about the war 24/7, Yaccarino clarified, stating that a allocated “leadership group” had been gathered in the direct outcome of the Palestinian army`s incursion to create a podium-wide tactic.



As an outcome, she stated, tens of thousands of uploads as well as different press associated to the conflict had been deleted since Saturday, while hundreds of profiles supposedly linked to extremist teams, radicalism, as well as violence had been removed from the platform.



